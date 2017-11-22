Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah carefully studying 'several' foreign deals

Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah is not in a hurry to move abroad despite receiving several offers.

The Charity Stars players claims his advisors are helping him to make the right decision

Ayiah scored three goals at the FIFA U17 World Cup finals in India where the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals.

He is regarded as a promising talent but Ayiah is not in a rush to sign for a foreign club.

''A lot of offers have come but my manager has told me to be calm. Once I have been advised, I have to be patient and see what happens,'' Ayiah told footballmadeinghana

''I know they can help me to make the right choice so I will not put pressure on my self. I trust them and I believe they can choose the best option for me.''

