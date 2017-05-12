Ghana U17 captain Eric Eyiah promises Cameroon downfall on Monday

Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah has set his sights on beating Cameroon in the opening fixture at the 2017 Africa Youth Championship in Gabon.

The Black Starlets have been pitted in Group A alongside host country Gabon, Guinea and Cameroon.

The 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars' will engage Africa youth powerhouse Cameroon at the Port Gentil Stadium on Monday afternoon as they aim to end their 18-year trophy drought.

And team's captain, Eyiah has promised to lead the side to victory when the face off with a side that got them banned from the last edition of the competition after fielding over age players.

“The coaches have spoken to us and we are prepared ourselves, we are going to do everything possible to win against Cameroon,” he said.

“We will do all we can to make sure we win our first game against Cameroon. We have only one objective and that is to go all the way and win the trophy.

“With that we have to start by beating Cameroon in our first game and we are going to make sure we do that.”

The Black Starlets are considered one of the favorites to win this year’s Africa U17 Championship after winning the competition on two occasions.