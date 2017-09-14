Ghana U17 coach Fabin says Abu Dhabi best place to condition Starlets for World Cup

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says the team's trip to Abu Dhabi will sharpen his team for the World Cup in India next month.

The Black Starlets have pitched camp in the Gulf after a botched plan to train in Denmark and Spain.

''I am happy we are going to Abu Dhabi for the pre-tournament camping as it will help us a lot. The weather in Abu Dhabi and India are the same so the players will acclimatize well,'' Fabin said.

''I was in Denmark last year this same time and I feel the weather will not be favorable for us since we will be playing in a hot zone.

''I strongly believe my boys will get the needed exposure also through this camping before the tournament.''

