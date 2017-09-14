Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana U17 coach Fabin says Abu Dhabi best place to condition Starlets for World Cup

Published on: 14 September 2017
Samuel Kwasi Fabin, coach of Ghana during the 2017 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Ghana press conference at the Libreville Stadium in Gabon on 19 May 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says the team's trip to Abu Dhabi will sharpen his team for the World Cup in India next month. 

The Black Starlets have pitched camp in the Gulf after a botched plan to train in Denmark and Spain.

''I am happy we are going to Abu Dhabi for the pre-tournament camping as it will help us a lot. The weather in Abu Dhabi and India are the same so the players will acclimatize well,'' Fabin said.

''I was in Denmark last year this same time and I feel the weather will not be favorable for us since we will be playing in a hot zone.

''I strongly believe my boys will get the needed exposure also through this camping before the tournament.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations