Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin revels in World Cup qualification

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is delighted to achieve the first objective by qualifying for this year's FIFA World Cup in India.

His Black Starlets side thumped hosts Gabon 5-0 on Wednesday to make it two straight wins in Group A to confirm their tickets.

In-form striker and captain, Eric Ayiah and midfielder Emmanuel Toku scored a brace each while second-half substitute Patmos Arhin added the other goal.

Ghana will be playing in the U17 World Cup final for the first time in ten years since finishing fourth in Korea 2007.

Fabin is happy this current crop of players have been able to make amends after the disappointments of the past.

''I want to congratulate Gabon for giving us a very good match and they really kept us on the edge in the early minutes until we regained momentum and controlled the game,'' Fabin said in a post-match interview.

''Today, we have achieved the first objective of qualifying for the World Cup. We are not playing the cup final against Guinea on Saturday rather it is just the last match of Group A. ''

