Ghana U17 goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi not in haste for Black Stars call-up

But the Asante Kotoko youth glovesman wants fans to be patient with his progress.

The chorus has grown loud for a potential inclusion of the youngster after he impressed for Ghana at the just-ended CAF U-17 Championship in Gabon.

Ghana under-17 goalkeeper Danladi Ibrahim is no hurry for a call-up into the Black Stars.

“I am not in a haste, I am still young and I believe I still have a lot to learn, I have been able to learn a lot from some of my senior colleagues at Kotoko,” he told the media.

“I tried with the likes of Felix Annan, Ernest Sowah, Eric Ofori Antwi and Isaac Amoako. All these goalkeepers have been in the National team before and they have thought me a lot.

“I am not ready for Black Stars now, I need to keep working hard and try and improve my performance all the time.

“I believe at the right time, I will get a call-up but for now I am still learning.”