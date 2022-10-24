Ghana U23 goalie Danlad Ibrahim dedicates victory over Mozambique to late father

Black Meteors goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has paid tribute to his late father after Ghana U23's victory over Mozambique in the AFCON U23 qualifiers.

The Asante Kotoko shot-stopper lost his father, Mr Abu Ibrahim, last month. His father has since been buried following the Islamic customary rites.

In his first game since the demise of his father, the former Ghana U20 goalie wore a shirt under his jersey with the inscription R.I.P dad.

"Am dedicating the win today to my late father Mr Abu. Forever in my heart," he added on social media.

The Black Meteors strolled to victory in Maputo after striker Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh scored twice from the spot to hand Ghana a first leg advantage.

The hosts pulled one back late in the game.

Ghana will hosts Mozambique next week in Kumasi as the qualifiers for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations continues. The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris.