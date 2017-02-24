Ghana uncertain over friendly for FIFA free date next month

The Ghana Football Association turned down the chance to play Nigeria and Senegal next month because of the lack of funds, according to sources.

This means the Black Stars might pass up the FIFA free date for international friendlies which is between 20-28 March.

Ghana had wanted to get active to prepare for the start of the 2009 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia in June.

The Black Stars are third in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group between Egypt and

