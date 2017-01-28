Ghana unlikely to risk recovering Asamoah Gyan for DR Congo clash

Ghana are unlikely to risk captain Asamoah Gyan for Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against DR Congo.

Hopes have been raised that he is likely to recover from injury to play in match at the tournament in Gabon after the Ghana FA revealed his injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Gyan did not turn up for the Black Stars training on Friday which means he is still recovering from injury.

The striker thought his tournament may be over after he went off injured in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Egypt.

"Tests have shown the injury is not as bad as initially feared," the Ghana Football Association said on Friday.

Should he recover from a "left thigh muscle contusion", Gyan will earn his 100th cap.

"Gyan has now joined the Black Stars camp in Oyem to undergo treatment to make him fully fit," added the Ghana FA statement.

The 31-year-old, who is playing in his sixth successive Nations Cup tournament, is also looking to score his 50th goal for his country.

He scored his 49th international goal in Ghana's second Group D match against Mali, earning them a 1-0 win.

