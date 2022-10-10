Ghana versatile player Tariqe Fosu named in Championship team of the week

Ghanaian international Tariqe Fosu has been named in the English Championship team of the week after his splendid display over the weekend for Stoke City.

The 26-year-old put in a superb shift for Stoke who whipped leaders Sheffield United with 3-1 scoreline last Saturday at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters were first to get on the scoresheet when Ben Wilmot put them in front as early as the 4th minute.

Sheffield drew level in the 28th minute through former England youth star Rhian Brewster who connected pass from James McAtee.

Stoke came close to restoring their advantage as Fosu rattled the crossbar with a 25-yard rocket shot they retook their lead.

Veteran defender Phil Jagielka headed home from a corner-kick with the last action of the first 45 minutes of the match.

Manchester City loanee Liam Delap scored his very first goal for Stoke to seal the points after tapping home a cross from Tyresse Campbell.

Fosu, a midfielder who can also operate as a wingback was named man of the match following his enthralling performance.

The England-born who is loan from Premier League side Brentford has played 10 matches for the Potters since he joined.

Here is the team of the week for round 14: