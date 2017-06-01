Ghana Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Alhaji Iddrisu Foundation support 2017 Ramadan Cup

Ghana's Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alhaji Iddrisu Foundation have declared their support for the 2017 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, which was launched in Accra yesterday.

Representing the vice president Dr. Bawumia, Mohammed Abdulai Abu, pledged a GHC10,000 to support the programme while Alhaji Iddrisu Foundation renewed their sponsorship.

The football tournament, which is organised by Crisp Communications and named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, brings together Zongo communities to mark the successful end of Ramadan each year, as well as strenghen bonds among the youth.

Speaking on behalf of tge Vice President , the aide Mohammed Abdulai Abu said the His Eccellency viewed the unifying objective behind the competition as a good one, and urged the youth to remain united and disciplined.

The Alhaji Adamu Iddrissu Foundation, formerly The Royal Bank Foundation, renewed its sponsorship for the competition, consolidating their endless support for the programme.

Senior Vice President of The Royal Bank, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako announced a 30,000 cedis support to the competition.

The Royal Bank Foundation were the key sponsor of last year's edition, and Dr. Baah Nuako said, their continuous support for the tournament is in fulfilment of the late founder of The Royal Bank, Dr Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu's commitment to the Ramadan Cup.

"Last year, Dr Adamu gave us his blessing to support this competition and a few months after, he passed away. He was committed to supporting this competition because of its values, and we are continuing this commitment through his foundation," Dr Baah Nuako noted.

Other sponsors unveiled at the launching were Latex Foam Ghana Limited, Afro Arab Group, Marwako Fast Foods, Ghana Gulf Chamber of Commerce and Nasco Electronics, who will support award categories with their sleek mobile phones.

This year's edition will see four more communities coming on board to increase the tola number of zongo communities to sixteen teams.

The following zongo communities will be participating in this years Ramadan Cup Competition - Ashaiman, Alajo, Darkuman, Fadama, Madina, Mamobi and Nima.

The rest are New Town, Nsawam, Sabon Zongo, Sukura, Tudu, Kasoa, Nungua Zongo, Ashale Botwe and Koforidua Zongo.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

