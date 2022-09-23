Ghana vs Brazil: Coach Otto Addo names strong starting lineup to face Brazil

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a strong starting line up to face Brazil in this international friendly at the Stade de Oceane in Le Harve- France.

The two teams clash in this friendly to test their readiness ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo maintains his squad with Jojo Wollacott in post ahead of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

In defense Alexander Djiku returns to the squad to continue his partnership with Daniel Amartey after missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Gideon Mensah takes the left-back position ahead of Baba Rahman whilst Denis Odoi is the preferred right back for this game.

Thomas Partey also returns to the starting lineup after missing the doubleheader in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

Starting line up:

Jojo Walcott

Denis Odoi

Gideon Mensah

Alex Djiku

Dan Amartey

Thomas Partey

Andre Dede Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Kudus Mohammed

Afena-Gyan

Kamaldeen Sulemana