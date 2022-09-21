Ghana vs Brazil: Former Black Stars midfielder Agyemang-Badu says score line not important

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has stated that the score line for Ghana's friendly against Brazil on Friday is unimportant, and that the team should focus on top quality performance as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana, who have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, will face the five-time world champions on Friday in Le Havre as part of their preparations for the global tournament later this year.

Following the inclusion of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu to the squad after they committed to playing for Ghana earlier this year, the Black Stars are feeling confident ahead of the match.

Brazil, on the other hand, have assembled a top squad, led by PSG star Neymar, for the match.

"It’s a good confidence for the players, playing with these quality players and to know the World Cup coming.

"Most of our players are new, so this is good to test the waters. Whatever the score line would be, I’m not looking at it, I’m looking at the kind of team we are building for the World Cup in Qatar,” Agyemang Badu said in an interview with GhanaWeb.

After Brazil, Ghana will travel to Spain to play Nicaragua.

Ghana have been drawn to face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of this year’s World Cup.