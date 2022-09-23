Ghana vs Brazil: How Black Stars players fared in friendly

Ghana lost to Brazil 3-0 in an international friendly in Le Havre, France as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A first half brace from Richarlison and thumping header from Marquinhos ensured a rampant Brazil side beat Ghana in the test match.

The Black Stars produced a better second half performances after coach Otto Addo made changes to his side.

Mohammed Salisu earned the biggest applause from fans on social media with his solid display.

GHANASoccernet.com looks at the performance of each player after the game on Friday night.

Jojo Wollacot- 6/10

The Black Stars goalkeeper had a lot of work to do on a busy night and should have been able to deal with the aerial threat from the Brazilians, but struggled as he conceded two goals from set pieces.

Dennis Odoi- 4/10

It was a difficult night for the Club Brugge wing-back, who was left at the mercy of Real Madrid winger Vinicisu Jr. The 34-year-old struggled with pace and was made to work with the tricky forward.

Baba Rahman- 6/10

Average display from the reading player. Offered little in attack and defensively, he was mostly caught out of position allowing the runs from Lucas Paqueta and Raphinha on the right.

Alexander Djiku- 6/10

The Strasbourg defender was made to work by Brazil's attack, but fell short as he and defense partner Daniel Amartey failed to deal with the aerial threats of Richarlison and Marquinhos.

Daniel Amartey- 5/10

Largely absent in the game and obviously struggled to communicate properly with his partner. He looked out of sort alongside Djiku.

Idrissu Baba- 5/10

The Real Mallorca midfielder was overwhelmed in the middle of the park, struggling to come to terms with the switch in play between Pacqueta and Casimero. Allowed to much play from the Brazilians.

Kamaldeen Sulemana- 5/10

Sulemana seemed to not enjoy playing from the right and he favours cutting in from the left. He showed some moments of brilliance but was average on the night.

Andre Ayew- 6/10

Worked hard in some moments but looked a bit slow play from the middle. He came close to scoring with a header and that was his biggest contribution in the game.

Afena-Gyan- 4/10

The former AS Roma forward was a pale shadow of himself. There were moments he looked like he could cause trouble but was never a threat to the Brazilians.

Mohammed Kudus- 6.5/10

Ghana's brightest spot in the first half. Could have done more but the entire team struggled in that half. However, he showed glimpses of the Ajax Kudus in the second half.

Jordan Ayew- 5/10

The Crystal Palace forward was only efficient defensively. Struggled to add to the attack.

Substitutes

Elisha Owusu- 6.5/10

Brought some stability in the middle as Ghana upped their performance in the second half.

Tariq Lamptey- 6/10

Not so involved in the game but the few times he had the ball, he looked good.

Mohammed Salisu- 8/10

Easily the man of the match despite coming on in the second half. Strong and clever on and off the ball.

Inaki Williams- 6.5/10

Nearly got a debut goal. Was direct and gave the Brazil defence some difficult moments.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh- 6/10

Came in late but was close to getting an assist after laying the ball to Inaki Williams.

Antoine Semenyo- N/A

Came in very late.