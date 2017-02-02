Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana will be ready for third-placed playoff- coach Avram Grant

Published on: 02 February 2017
Ghana's midfielder Thomas (L) challenges Cameroon's midfielder Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match between Cameroon and Ghana in Franceville on February 2, 2017 AFP

Ghana coach Avram Grant says his side will ready for Saturday's third-placed playoff match against Burkina Faso after a huge heartbreak against Cameroon.

The former Chelsea manager was hunting for a second straight Nations Cup final berth but was pegged back by the Indomitable Lions.

His side were beaten 2-0 by Hugo Broos' young team in Franceville

Ghana must now pick themselves up and travel to Port Gentil to face the Stallions in another all-West African affair.

''We will prepare for this game. We have to play this game so we will do everything to play this game even though it was the game we were wishing for,'' the distraught Grant said in a post-match interview.

Comments

  • NYANTAKYI A CANCER ON GHANA FOOTBALL says:
    February 02, 2017 09:58 pm
    Nyantakyi is the cancer that needs to be eradicated from Ghana soccer. For more than twelve years, he and his cronies aka Sani Daara have made sure certain players are always called to the Black Stars with no regard to talent. They have taken bribes and dictated to coaches on who to call to camp based on how much gifts or bribes they have paid. Can any one go back to 2010 WC and verify any of the players that were in that squad, some of them are still young and still playing but all have been replaced for no aparent reason. Look at Egypt with a 44year old goal keeper still saving them from elimination. Kingston could have still been playing for Ghana after all its just goal keeping. Nyantakyi has destroyed the reputation of the Ghana Black Stars, no one fears us. We play for peanuts and have lost our respect on this continent. My fellow Ghanaians, News Media, Journalists, Citizens you should all rize up and remove this cancer NYANTAKYI from the Ghana Football Association.
