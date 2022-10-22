"Ghana will reach the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar"- Abdul Salam Yakubu

Owner of Division One side New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu, believes the Black Stars will make the last four of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana returns to the World Cup after edging Nigeria to qualify for the tournament earlier this year.

However, the Black Stars have not been convincing in recent games, winning only two of their last 12 matches.

"I think this team will do better than 2010 squad with the likes of Partey, Dede, Kudus and others we will qualify easily from the Group H," he told Westgold Radio.

Ghana have been drawn against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H and despite the strength of the team in the lot, Mr Yakubu remains hopeful.

"Their leader isn't active like before, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 isn't the same as now. South Korea isn't a football nation. Uruguay has only Suarez and Cavani who are not dangerous like before so we can qualify at their expense," he added.

"The black stars will reach the semi-finals in Qatar with the kind of technical handlers we have, Otto Addo, George Boateng and Chris Houghton are world class coaches with experience of which we saw how technically good they are in the second half of the friendly Ghana played against Brazil .

"So we hope for the best and wish the black stars the best of luck."