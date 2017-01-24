Ghana will use Egypt game as a rehearsal for quarter finals – Andre Ayew

Black Stars deputy skipper Andre Ayew has hinted that they will use Wednesday’s clash with Egypt as a dress rehearsal for the quarter final stage of the ongoing AFCON.

Ghana have already qualified for the quarter finals of the competition with a game in hand the West Ham United star insists their attention is now on their next opponents and not Egypt.

The two teams have been involved in a series of tense matches with the most recent being a victory for the Pharaohs in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria but Ayew says Ghana is not looking for revenge, rather an opportunity to prepare.

“We don’t have any rivalry with Egypt.We set out to qualify and we have. We are going to try and prepare and play them”.

The difference between us and them now is we know we are in the quarter-finals.We are going to use their game to prepare for the quarter-finals”.

Ghana will top the group if it avoids defeat against Egypt on Wednesday,January 25.

