Ghana winger Albert Adomah bemused by QPR’s failure to sign him

Ghana winger Albert Adomah is bemused by Queens Park Rangers failure to signing him during his formative years.

Adomah, who has reiterated his love for Rangers, scored both Aston Villa’s goals as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Loftus Road on Saturday.

He went under QPR’s radar as a teenager, playing for an amateur side in nearby Chiswick and then non-League Harrow Borough before joining Barnet at the age of 19.

Rangers did express an interest in him while he was at Middlesbrough in January last year, a part of a proposed swap deal involivng Matt Phillips, but it came to nothing.

And the 29-year-old is still annoyed that he was not snapped up by the R’s earlier in his career.

“Ask the scouts. I’m a local boy and played on the Astroturf pitch next door,” said Adomah, whose celebrations were muted after his goals on Saturday out of respect for the club he supports.

“I’m a QPR fan. That’s why I didn’t really want to jump for joy when I scored, but I celebrated with our supporters at the end,” he said.

“QPR are a very strong team – obviously I know that because I follow them. So this was a great win.

“The majority of my friends, especially the local ones, support QPR, so I think I’ll get a lot of stick.”

