Ghana winger Albert Adomah is the most creative player at Aston Villa so far

Ghana winger Albert Adomah is the most creative player at struggling Aston Villa, totaling six assists for the Midland club.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals in 24 matches for Villa since he joined from Middlesbrough.

The Ghana international has put some decent numbers to show for his quality despite the struggles of the side this term.

It's been a testing period for Villa, who are without a win in their last four Championship outings.

Steve Bruce men must their form and quick to avoid being dragged into the relegation dog-fight.

Villa lost at home to Barnsley on Tuesday to slip to 16th on the table.

