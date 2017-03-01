Ghana winger Albert Adomah provides two assists in Aston Villa victory

Ghana winger Albert Adomah was in scintillating form on Tuesday night laying-on two assists for his teammates in a 2-0 win over Bristol City in the Championship.

Adomah played a part in both goals as he set up Jonathan Kodjia and fluffed a shot that fell to Conor Hourihane who converted for the second.

Adomah's pace was also a constant threat to the Bristol defence throughout.

Kodjia, who joined Villa in August in a reported £11m deal, endured a torrid first half, blasting a penalty over the bar after Gary Gardner was fouled.

But the 27-year-old's superb header put the hosts ahead after the break. Conor Hourihane tapped home his first Villa goal after Albert Adomah's shot was blocked to seal victory.

Kodjia, whose every touch was booed by the travelling supporters, was also instrumental in the build-up to Hourihane's strike, superbly dispossessing Bailey Wright moments earlier.

Adomah lasted 77 minutes till he was replaced by James Bree after both goals had been scored.

Aston Villa had not won a game in 2017 prior to Saturday's 1-0 victory over Derby County, but now move up to 15th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation places.

