Video: Ghana winger Andre Ayew scores season's first goal for West Ham to seal Cup progress over Cheltenham
Ghana striker Andre Ayew scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday night to help West Ham beat Cheltenham to reach the Carabao Cup third round.
Fit-again striker Diafra Sakho gave the visitors the lead, latching on to Mark Noble’s through ball.
Andre Ayew added a cool finish into the corner before half-time to seal progress.
Anything but a win would have had Slaven Bilic wondering whether a list of replacements really is being drawn up by West Ham’s board. Thankfully for him, there were no hiccups here.
After back-to-back Premier League losses, West Ham wanted a first win of the season and it arrived at League Two Cheltenham Town.
It was delivered by Diafra Sakho, who scored on his first start since November 2016 following a lengthy injury lay-off, and a strike by Andre Ayew.
And two minutes before half time, Sakho combined in a one-two with Andre Ayew which let the midfielder in to plant the ball in exactly the same spot.
