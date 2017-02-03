Ghana winger Christian Atsu disappointed after failed 2017 AFCON mission

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has admitted huge disappointment in the Black Stars inability to reach the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The on-loan Newcastle United player featured in Thursday's 2-0 to defeat Cameroon in the semi-final.

Atsu believes the players gave their all with a spirited display but could not achieve their target of winning the tournament.

"Yes of course we are very disappointed because for us we were fighting to win the cup. We knew that even making it to the final was nothing for us," Atsu said in a post-match interview.

"We had no option than to win the ultimate at the tournament and we lost in the semi-final.

''I can see in the dressing room that everybody was disappointed."

By Nuhu Adam

