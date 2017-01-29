Ghana winger Christian Atsu expected to pull Black Stars through if Gyan is unable to play

Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Asu is expected to bring his craftiness and wizardry to bare when the Black Stars take on the Leopards of DR Congo later today.

Skipper of the side Asamoah Gyan picked up a thigh injury and is expected to pass a late fitness test ahead of the game today.

But if the Al Ahli striker fails to recover the Stars are expected to be energized by Newcastle winger Christian Atsu who has been one of the star performers of this competition.

With big countries like the Algeria and Cote D’Voire all crashing out the Black Stars will be desperate to get it right and make it to the semi-final stage.

