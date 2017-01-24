Ghana winger Christian Atsu hails Asamoah Gyan as an undisputed legend in world football

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has described his captain Asamoah Gyan as a legend after the forward proved the difference in the first two games of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Al Ahly striker caused the penalty for the Stars first victory against the Cranes of Uganda and scored with an unstoppable header in the game against the Eagles of Mali.

"He is the kind of player we need in the team. Very effective and takes his chances when they come. He is the reason we have reached this far." Atsu told the media on Sunday.

Atsu who plies his trade with English side Newcastle United said, “Gyan holds the soul of the team and is the inspirational behind us, he has so far scored 49 goals and will need just a goal to hit the 50th mark.

"This will be historic and even before he gets there I think he is a legend of our time.

"Gyan is a legend and we hold him in high esteem and we hope he continues with his good form in the competition to help us win the cup." Atsu declared.

