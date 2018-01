Ghana winger Christian Atsu has missed out on Newcastle United's player of the month award for December.

England international Jamaal Lascelles was the stand out candidate with almost 52% of the vote.

Atsu got a 35 % share of the total cost with the remainder going to Deandre Yedlin.

The award was sponsored by Newcastle's current main sponsor Fun 88.

