Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei delighted after making injury comeback in Bochum's DFB Pokal win

Black Stars forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei has expressed delight after featuring in VfL Bochum's DFB Pokal victory over SV Elversberg on Wednesday night.

Antwi-Adjei was making a return from an injury that has kept him out for most part of the new season, and lasted 70 minutes before he was replaced by Jordi Osei Tutu.

Anthony Losila's 85th minute winner sees Bochum advance to the round of 16.

"Playing practice is good for me, of course. I can feel the coach's trust. I'm trying to perform and help the team," said the winger to GP after the game.

"Finally won again," he added. "They gave us a challenge, but the only thing that counts today is that we scored one more goal.

Antwi-Adjei has already shifted his attention to the upcoming game against Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin.

"Sure, we still have a lot of room for improvement. We have to be just as disgusting against Union and use our chances to score," he said.

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Letsch praised the team for the win against Elversberg as they prepare for Union Berlin.

"It was a balanced game, it went back and forth. The victory is not undeserved. On the other hand, Elversberg would have deserved the win," said Letsch.