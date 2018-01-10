Ghana winger David Accam rates MLS ahead of Swedish Allsvenskan

Ghana and Chicago Fire winger David Accam has rated the Major League Soccer as a better league ahead of the Swedish Allsvenskan after his third season in America.

Accam joined Chicago Fire from Swedish side Helsingborg after a 4-year stint and has applauded the level of competitiveness in the MLS.

The sharp winger in comparing the two leagues acknowledged the tactical organization of the Swedish game but rated the MLS better due to quality of their game.

“The MLS is ahead of the Swedish league. I’ve seen some of the best players in Sweden moving to the MLS now and it says a lot about the quality of the MLS,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“However, the Swedish league has an organized playing pattern and one can clearly define the tactical playing patterns when clubs in the Allsvenskan are playing.

“But the tactical variations in the MLS are dominant with different teams doing different things which make me rate the MLS ahead of the Allsvenskan,” he added.

Accam had a wonderful stay at Helsingborg in Sweden from 2012 to 2015, playing 74 matches with 39 goals, making him one of the highest scoring wingers of the side.

His stay in the American league saw a phenomenal run last season recording his highest goals – 14 - since joining Chicago Fire, earning nomination as the club’s best player of the season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

