Ghana winger Ernest Asante scores for FC Nordsjaelland in 4-1 win over Soenderjyske

Speedy Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante scored for FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 thumping of Soenderyske in the Danish top flight league at the Right to Dream Park.

The 28-year-old fetched the opener in the fourth minute for the home side.

Emiliano Marcon doubled the lead in the 41st minute before Johan Absalonsen pulled one backed for the visitors after recess.

Goals from Marcus Ingvartsen and Mathias Jensen in the 82nd and 85th minute of the game respectively to complete their victory.

The Ghana international was replaced by Mohammed Fellah in the 90th minute whiles his compatriots Godsway Donyah couldn't feature for Nordsjaelland.

