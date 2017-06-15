Ghana winger Evans Mensah named MVP after scoring twice in HJK Helsinki win in Finland

Ghana midfielder Evans Mensah bagged a brace and was named Man-of-the-match in HJK Helsinki’s 4-0 win over JJK in the Finland top-flight on Thursday.

Mensah, who is fine form - arguably the best in his career - once again exhibited 5-star performance for his side at the Telia 5G-areena in Helsinki on Thursday.

A. Pelvas opened the scoring in the 7th minute before V. Onovo doubled the lead in the 42nd minute.

Evans who played the entire duration opened his account in 71 and then doubled it in the 83rd minute to make it a comfortable win for the Blue and White.

He has now played 12 games this season with 6 goals correlating a goal in every 2 games which is good for a player in his position.

The with means HJK consolidate their top spot with 28 points after 13 matches into the season.

