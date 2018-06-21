Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana winger Evans Mensah opens goalscoring account for HJK in Finnish league

Published on: 21 June 2018
Evans Mensah celebrating

Former Ghana youth star Evans Mensah registered his first goal for HJK Helsinki in their 2-2 stalemate with KuPS in the Finnish top flight league at the Savon Sanomat Areena.

Mensah put HJK ahead with a fantastic strike in the 18th minute of the match.

KuPS came back strongly and deservedly equalized through Rasmus Karjalainen before Ats Purje made it 2-1 for the home side in the 56th minute.

With the game looking to be heading for a victory for KuPS, Amr Gamal grabbed a 90th minute goal to help HJK earn a vital away point.

Mensah lasted 67 minutes whiles his compatriot Anthony Annan failed to make HJK squad for the match-day.

Mensah has netted one goal in his 12 appearances for HJK in the ongoing season.

