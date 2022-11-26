Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku claims 'things are going well' at Sporting despite not being a regular 

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku is enjoying his time at Sporting Lisbon, stating that "things are going well," but admitting that he would like to see more action.

The 18-year-old was signed by the Portuguese giants in April, but has struggled to make the first team, appearing in only five games this season.

Before the World Cup, Issahaku was assigned to the B team, where he excelled, with the goal of earning regular first-team minutes after the tournament in Qatar.

"Things are going well. Gradually I'm evolving, I like to be there. It was they who allowed me to climb a step, who have guided me and explained how I should play. They have helped a lot”, said the striker, after the match between Portugal and Ghana, in the first round of Group H of the World Cup.

"I expected to play, because all players want to play. It's the coach's decision, but I'm fine with that. He knows in which position I can perform more, so it will always be his decision”, said Fatawu, reinforcing: “After the Worlds, I will work even harder to become who I want to become."

The forward was on the bench for Ghana's World Cup opener against Portugal last Thursday.