Ghana winger Joseph Painstil resumes training ahead of Genk's clash with Oostende

Ghana forward Joseph Painstil has started training as he recovers from an injury that kept him out of KRC Genk's game against KAA Gent just before the international break.

The 24-year-old picked a knock during Genk's victory over Union Saint Gilloise. A game he lasted only 37 minutes.

However, ahead of the return of the Belgium Pro League, the former Tema Youth player kicked off individual training as he hopes to be fit for KV Oostende's trip.

The Ghana international has been working with physical trainer Glenn van Ryckegem as his teammates return from international duty.

Painstil will only be cleared for the upcoming game when he passes a late fitness test.

Meanwhile, his omission from Ghana's squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua caused some stir but Otto Addo disclosed he did not invite him after he missed the trip to Japan for the Kirin Cup.

Joseph Painstil has scored four goals in eight games for Genk in the new campaign.