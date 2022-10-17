Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil make injury return in Genk's win against Leuven

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil made a return from injury to help Genk beat Leuven 1-0 in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been out of action for some weeks due to an injury sustained in the game against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The winger was replaced after 37 minutes after appearing to be in discomfort following a knock in that game.

He was rested for the subsequent games before the international break.

Paintsil has fully recovered and was back on the pitch against Leuven on Sunday.

He lasted 32 minutes in the game and was rated 6.2 by football performance app FotMob.

Joseph Paintsil has scored four goals in nine appearances with one assist in the ongoing season.