Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil registers fifth assist of the season in Genk’s big win against Charleroi

Ghana's Joseph Paintsil continued with his impressive form for Genk against Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League on Friday night.

Paintsil who has been named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the World Cup registered his fifth assist of the season in Genk’s 4-1 win against Charleroi.

Genk took the lead in the 9th minute after Muñoz tripped over Wasinski's outstretched leg and the referee pointed to the spot.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu stepped up and smash the ball into the net for his first goal.

Genk double the lead before halftime, Trésor's free kick found Paul Onuachu who slotted home beautifully.

Charleroi scored their consolation goal in the 66th minute through Daan Heymans. Less than five minutes later, Joseph Paintsil put the ball on a silver platter for Paul Onuachu, who pushed the ball in for his hat trick.

A cross from Carstensen found Paul Onuachu who rose above everything and everyone and scored his fourth of the evening in injury time.

Joseph Paintsil was substituted in the 79th minute.

The Ghana international has scored six goals in 13 appearances with five assists this campaign.