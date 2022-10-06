GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana ruled out of Rennes Europa League game against Dynamo Kiev 

Published on: 06 October 2022
Ghanaian duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jeremy Duku have been ruled out Rennes game against Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The 21-year-old has failed to recover on time to make the matchday squad as Rennes host the Ukrainian side in Thursday evening fixture.

Kamaldeen sustained the injury whilst on international duty with the Black Stars.

The former Nordsjaelland star has a knee problem and Doku is sitting out of the game due to a thigh injury.

The French Ligue 1 side lead Group B with four points after two games played in the competition.

Rennes will also miss out Hamari Traoré due to suspension.

 

 

 

