Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana ruled out of Rennes Europa League game against Dynamo Kiev

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been ruled out Rennes game against Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The 21-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury and did not make the matchday squad for Rennes.

Kamaldeen returned to his club with an injury whilst on international duty with the Black Stars.

The pacy winger featured in Ghana's game against Brazil and was substituted after the half-time break.

Kamaldeen missed Rennes game over the weekend against Starsbourg in the Ligue 1 and has been ruled out of the Europa League match day three game.

The French Ligue 1 side lead Group B with four points after two games played in the competition.

Rennes will also miss out on Hamari Traoré due to suspension and Jeremy Doku due to injury.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been struggling this season and has scored one goal in eight appearances this season.