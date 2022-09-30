Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana ruled out of Stade Rennais clash against Strasbourg

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemena will miss Stade Rennais Ligue 1 game against RC Strasbourg due to injury.

The 21-year-old picked up a knock during Ghana's international friendly against Brazil last Friday.

Stade Rennais manager Bruno Genesio confirmed the absence of the forward in a pre-match conference on Thursday.

“He came back with a swollen knee following a blow received,” said Bruno Genesio.

Meanwhile, the player expected to replace him Bapiste Santamaria is also out due to injury.

"We'll see by Saturday whether he's ready to start already or not ," said the Rennes coach. "He hasn't played for four five months and hasn't trained with a band for three months, so it's never easy, but it's okay, he's been training well, he has, I think, answered well in training," he added.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has had a slow start to the season after beginning the campaign on the sidelines.