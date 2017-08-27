Ghana winger Nasiru Mohammed scores for Hacken in Swedish top-flight win over Jonkoping

Former Ghana U17 captain Nasiru Mohammed scored in the Swedish top-flight on Sunday to steer Hacken to a 3-1 win over Jonkoping.

The Kumasi-born attacking midfielder scored in the first half to earn his desired all the three points in the home game.

After a couple of good Hacken chances, the home team found the net to unsettle the struggling visitors who are fighting relegation.

Only in the 24th minute, Ahmed Yasin cross from Daleho Irandust to head before Nasiru Mohammed fired unstoppable shot that Francisco Mancilla had no chance of saving.

This was his fourth league goal of the season in 15 appearances.

Mohammed lasted 74 minutes before he was replaced by Andersson while his countryman Mohammed Abubakar played the entire duration.

