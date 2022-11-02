Ghana winger Osman Bukari confident of Red Stars chances ahead of Monaco clash in Europa League

Ghana forward Osman Bukari is optimistic of Red Star Belgrade's chances ahead of their final Group H clash in the Europa League.

With a last 16 place at at stake, the Serbian champions travel to France with the objective of getting a win and progressing to the next stage.

Hungarian giants Ferencvaros top Group H with 10 points, followed by Monaco with 7 points while Trabzonspor and Red Star have six points.

"The big match is ahead of us, we know what is at stake and what the game in Monaco can bring us . I played in France, I know the league well, I am aware that a difficult task awaits us, but despite this we are sure that we can reach the desired results ," he told the club's website.

"The match against Monaco (0:1) that we played in Belgrade showed how much we can do, not only did we compete with a great team, but we managed to be better during most of the game. We regret the missed chances in the first match , but we are worth it worked since then and we are sure that our efforts will pay off ," he added.

A win in France will see Red Star finish the group in second place depending on the result from the match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor.

" I'm sure the atmosphere will be incredible, we all live for these kinds of games, both players and fans. In previous years, Zvezda recorded historic results, the fans expect the same on Thursday . It's up to us to fight until the referee's last whistle and make the Zvezda players proud," Bukari concluded.