Ghana winger Osman Bukari injured ahead of Red Star Belgrade’s Europa League match

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has been ruled out of Red Star Belgrade's Europa League match against Ferencvarosi.

Bukari, a key player for the Serbian giants, will miss Thursday's game due to an injury suffered in training on Wednesday.

He felt pain in his muscle and had to leave the training.

Red Star Belgrade's medical staff did everything they could to get Bukari available for the game, but the forward will not be able to play.

Red Star Belgrade are surprisingly at the bottom of Group H and need a win to keep their hopes of progressing to the next round alive.

This season, Bukari has caused serious problems for many people on the right side of the field, and his absence would be a huge disadvantage.

Bukari has scored seven goals in all competitions for Red Star Belgrade following his summer move from Gent.

Meanwhile, with the World Cup only two months away, Bukari's injury will be a source of concern for the Black Stars. They will be hoping it isn't anything serious.