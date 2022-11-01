Ghana winger Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer happy to stay in Hamburg 

Ghana winger Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer has quickly adapted to his new environment since moving to the City of Hamburg.

The 21-year-old joined Hamburg from Dynamo Dresden after signing a four-year deal in the summer.

Königsdörffer has been in fine form this season for the club.

The German-born Ghana winger has scored five goals in his first nine competitive appearances for the club this season.

Königsdörffer in an interview says he feels better in the City of Hamburg which has also affected his performances for the club.

"There aren't many cities that are better than Hamburg.", he said in an interview as quoted by Bild.

“Of course, I'm satisfied so far. If someone had predicted the course of events so far before the start of the season, I would have signed it. I feel good in the team. Everything is great. There's no problem.", he added

Königsdörffer hopes his fine form will earn him a place in Ghana's final squad for the World Cup.