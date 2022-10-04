Ghana winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer named in 2.Bundesliga TOTW after brilliant goal for Hamburg

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has been rewarded with a place in the 2.Bundesliga team of the week after scoring in Hamburg's win over Hannover.

The Ghana winger scored a brilliant goal to secure a 2-1 win for Hamburg on Friday.

Königsdörffer broke through on the counter and finished with style to extend Hamburg's winning streak to five games.

He was voted the club's man of the match by the fans and is now in the league's best 11 for matchday 10.

The goal came three days after he made his Black Stars debut in the pre-World Cup friendly victory over Nicaragua, fulfilling his childhood dream of playing for Ghana.

“It was a great week for me. Probably the best of my career so far. I'm so happy. It was just willpower. I improved my week with the goal,” said Königsdörfffer. And further: “I just wanted the goal and then I got it. The fans all freaked out. More is not possible."

Unsurprisingly, Königsdörffer also received applause from his teammates. Robert Glatzel: “That was world-class from Ransi. He sprints over 50, 60 meters, which makes him really strong. After that there was only pure emotion, that was just how you dream it.”

The goal is his third of the season and he will be hoping to be included in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.