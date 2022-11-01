Ghana winger Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer talks about his match winning goal against Hannover 96 

Ghana winger Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer has reacted to his match winning goal against Hannover 96 in the German Bundesliga II .

The 21-year-old scored late in injury time to hand Hamburg all three points in this encounter in match week 10.

Hannover scored first through Sei Muroya in the fourth minute before an own goal from Julian Borner saw Hamburg get the equalizer before half time.

Ransford Yeboah who came on as a substitute in the second half managed to get the match-winner for Hamburg with just some few seconds to end the game.

The former Dynamo Dresden attacker described the goal scored as special.

"A goal like that doesn't happen that often. It was nice, I could help the team. We took three points. That's good for our situation," says the winger.

"It's something special, but I don't want to rest on my laurels now."

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer has scored four goals in 12 appearances this season for Hamburg.

The youngster made his national team debut for Ghana against Nicaragua last month.

Yeboah Konigsdorffer is in contention to make Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup.