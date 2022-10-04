Ghana winger Samuel Owusu continues superb form for Čukarički in draw against Radnicki Nis

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu continued his rich vein of form for Čukarički in their 2-2 draw at home to Radnicki Nis in the Serbian SuperLiga on Monday.

The 25-year-old was in an electrifying form despite the home draw against their opponent.

The Ghana international has discovered his form right on time - with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on the horizon.

The talented Ghanaian lasted 82 minutes as the two teams shared the spoils at the Stadion na Banovom brdu.

Marko Docic opened the scoring for the home side on 12 minutes through the spot kick before Sasa Jevanonic pulled parity on 24 minutes.

Stefan Kovac increased the tally to 2-1 with four minutes left to play but the visitors pulled the chest nut out of the blazing fire Aleksandar Pejović pulled the trigger with a minute left on the clock.

Čukarički are third on the table with 26 points from 12 matches in the Serbian SuperLiga.