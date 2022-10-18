Ghana winger Samuel Owusu reacts after being sent off in Cukaricki defeat to Partizan 

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has reacted to Cukaricki defeat against Partizan in the derby on Sunday.

Cukaricki lost 3-2 against the Serbian giants at the Stadion Partizana.

The Ghana international who has been in fine form this season was hoping for a win in this crucial encounter against their rivals.

Cukaricki scored the first goal of the game through Marko Docic from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

Partizan got the equaliser through Kristijan Belic before the end of the first half.

Andrija Pavlovic increased the lead for Partizan just after recess.

Samuel Owusu was booked for his first offense in the 64th minute before Uros Drezgic got the equaliser for Cukaricki to make the game 2-2.

Slobpdan Urosevic scored the match winner for the home side in the 85th minute.

Owusu was shown the exit in the 86th minute as Partizan held on to win the game.

The former Al-Fahya star took to social media to express his disappointment after the gameThe sunset is here to remind you that after darkness, light always returns.

"They pulled ,they pushed ,they kicked but GOD DID IT", Samuel Owusu said in a post

