Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh completes LASK Linz loan switch

Former Ghana youth attacker Samuel Tetteh has joined Austrian top flight side LASK Linz on a one-and-half-year loan deal in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old had a torrid season last year where he made only two appearances for Red Bull Salzburg and six games with two goals at their feeder club FC Liefering due to injury.

And due to the former WAFA Academy star's inability to churn out regular playing minutes, he has been farmed out on a one-and-half-year deal with the option of making the deal permanent.

"He [Samuel Tetteh] has had a difficult time but is now fully capable again and we think he is in very good hands at the LASK," Salzburg Sports Director Christoph Freund told the club official website.

"We have deliberately designed the loan agreement for a longer period so that he has enough time to get used to his new club and the environment in order to show what he can do."

He has contract with Red Bull Salzburg until summer next year.

