Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah keeping his next destination close to his chest

Ghana international and Manchester City winger Yaw Yeboah says he is aware where he will be playing next season but will let his manager sort out the final.

The promising winger is camp with the Black Stars and preparing for the games against the United States and Mexico.

He played in 26 games for Dutch side FC Twente and is expected to go out on loan again for more experience in the coming season.

“I am getting it clear where I will be playing next season but I will not let it out now,” Yeboah said

“I am happy with the kind of season I had and I will continue give off my best anytime I am on the field.”

