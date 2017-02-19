Ghana wonder kid Latif Blessing excels in Sporting KC 3-0 win over NY Red Bull in Desert Diamond Cup

Last season’s Ghana Premier League goal king Latif Blessing excelled for his new side Sporting Kansas City in their 3-0 win over giants New York Red Bull in the Desert Diamond Cup, a pre-season tournament.

Blessing, 19, lasted in the game until the 62nd minute, playing a key role in the first part of the game and getting his side a goalless score line until he was substituted.

Sporting KC now has a win and a draw in the prestigious Desert Diamond Cup.

Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes used two teams in the game while Red Bulls did not start their first team as they are focused on CCL match with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The former Liberty Professionals forward and 2015/16 Ghana Premier League top scorer had some opportunities but could not bury them.

Sporting KC had all their goals scored after the 82nd minute of the game after Peter Vermes had changed the entire eleven players who started the game in the 62nd minute.

Latif was hailed by the fans who were mostly shouting his name when he was substituted from the game.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)