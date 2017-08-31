Ghana won't replace defender John Boye if he fails to recover for Congo 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana defender John Boye will not replaced in the Black Stars squad if he fails to recover for the two 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Congo over the next six days due to injury.

The dependable centre-back has travelled from the Black Stars camp in Kumasi to Accra to undergo further tests on a thigh injury.

The defender suffered a thigh sprain while in training with Ghana and might miss out on the game slated for Friday September 1 at the Kumasi Baba Yara sports stadium.

Boye has travelled to Accra to undergo further tests on his thigh sprain. If he is cleared by doctors to be fit for the game, he will return to the squad for selection.

Raphael Dwamena will no longer join the team for the two matches against Congo because of the further medical tests he is having in Switzerland.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom has been called as his replacement.

His club must confirm his release since the deadline for inviting players from their clubs for these two World Cup qualifiers has elapsed.

Training today at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium is at 3pm sharp as the Congolese will train after the Black Stars training.

