Ghana would host 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup

Ghana would host the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations later this year despite claims of being stripped of the hosting right.

Widespread media reports claimed on Wednesday that the West African nation has been stripped of the right to host continental tournament in November after football was plunged into crisis.

Football activities have grind to a halt after an investigate piece by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game.

But spokesperson for Ghana's Sports Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah insists the tournament will go on as planned.

“It is not true, neither am I aware of such information. The ministry has not been informed of any action yet," he said

Ghana is scheduled to host the the women championship slated from 17th November to 1st December, 2018.