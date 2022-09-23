Ghana yet to record a win against Brazil at senior level

Four times African champions, Ghana, are set to renew their rivalry with Brazil on Friday in Le Havre, France.

The two traditional football powerhouses will test their strength against each other as part of preparations ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Although, Ghana and Brazil have met each other several times at different levels, the Africans are yet to secure a win against the Selacaos.

The Black Stars have faced Brazil four times at senior level, three friendlies and one competitive game.

Brazil led by Ronaldo and Ronaldinho thumped Ghana 3-0 at the round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup.

A few years later, the two teams met in Watford, where Brazil again defeated Ghana by a lone goal in an international friendly.

All four games have gone in favour of Brazil.